Former RAF Cranwell wing commander jailed for child sex offences
A former RAF wing commander has been jailed for three years for child sex offences.
Andrew Thomason, 58, was found guilty at Lincoln Crown Court in April of two counts of attempting to engage a girl aged under 13 in sexual activity.
He was stationed at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire at the time of his arrest five years ago and later moved to RAF Henlow in Bedfordshire.
An RAF spokesperson said Thomason was discharged in 2021.
Thomason, who has since changed his name to Andrew Groves, was arrested in December 2018 after making sexually explicit comments in an internet chatroom.
Police searched his home in Windmill Drive in Heckington, Sleaford, and later charged him after analysis of possessions seized by officers.
Thomason was convicted on 14 April following a trial delayed by the Covid pandemic.
At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, he was given a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to pay £3,200 in prosecution costs.
Det Con Helen Morris said: "I would like to say to all victims of sexual abuse that we will always do what we can to investigate any crime.
"If you feel that there is no hope because of a person's position or power, then please trust us to try our very best."
The RAF declined to comment.
