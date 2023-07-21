Hare coursers banned from Lincolnshire and dogs seized
- Published
Two men charged with hare coursing offences have been banned from Lincolnshire and had their dogs seized.
Robert Makepeace, 42, and Nathan Smith, 57, from Kent, were arrested following reports of hare coursing in Ings Lane, Leverton, on 12 December 2022.
Both men were later charged with being equipped to search for or pursue hares and three counts of trespass.
They were sentenced at Boston Magistrates' Court earlier this week
Makepeace, of Headcorn, near Ashford, and Smith, of Mangravet Avenue, Maidstone, were each handed a five-year Community Behaviour Order, which means neither can enter the county.
They were also each fined £833 and had their vehicle, phones, leads and all three dogs forfeited.
It comes after new legislation passed into law on 1 August, making it an offence to go equipped for, search for, or pursue hares with dogs, and an offence to trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs.
Those convicted of doing so face an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.
It also allows courts to order a reimbursement of the costs of kennelling which is paid for by the police.
Since its introduction, a number of offenders have been successfully prosecuted, including several in Lincolnshire.
Deb Nunn, from Lincolnshire Police's rural crime action team, said: "This is another good result and acts as a stern warning that hare coursing will not be tolerated in the county."
Anyone who suspects hare coursing is urged to call 999, and not to approach to those involved.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.