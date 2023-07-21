Sleaford MP demands action to halt spread of solar farms
Sleaford & North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson has called for action to halt the spread of large solar farms.
Dr Johnson said rural areas had been "plagued" by plans and villages would be surrounded by a "sea" of panels.
She urged the government to reconsider whether it should decide on 50MW-plus schemes instead of local councils, which consider smaller-scale projects.
Energy Minister Andrew Bowie told a Westminster Hall debate each proposal was looked at individually.
Dr Johnson, who called the debate, said there were 12 big solar farm applications currently in progress in Lincolnshire, including Beacon Fen, Springwell, Heckington Fen and Fosse Green Energy in her constituency.
Because of their size, planning permission for such Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIP) is decided at Whitehall.
Conservative Dr Johnson said: "I am also reliably informed that there are a further two NSIP solar applications in the pipeline for North Kesteven.
"However, it is notable that... there is only one small-scale application to our local council. The government need to reflect on why they have created a planning system for solar panels that drives applications off the NSIP scale, as we have so many NSIPs in Lincolnshire and so few small applications."
The MP added: "Rural constituencies such as mine have been plagued by applications for large solar farms.
"Some of the solar farms proposed in my constituency would dramatically alter the landscape for the worse, shattering the character of what is not only beautiful countryside but highly productive arable land."
Dr Johnson said solar power did have its merits but "people lack any effective means to stop" large-scale farms, adding that consultation for some schemes "has fallen short of expectations and failed to engage adequately with the affected communities".
"It is a core tenet of our democracy that we listen to the voices of our communities and address their concerns," she said.
South Holland and The Deepings Conservative MP Sir John Hayes told the debate: "We cannot have it both ways: either we have food security from the production of domestically produced foodstuffs or we give up land for solar and onshore wind."
Gainsborough Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh accused developers of wanting to bypass local opinion and the whole planning process.
"There should be a public inquiry," Sir Edward told the debate. "The applications must be taken as one, because developers are trying to have their cake and eat it."
Mr Bowie, a minister at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, insisted there was no automatic green-light system for the larger developments.
"I am assured that every proposal is looked at on a case-by-case basis and on its merits, taking into account the opinions and concerns of the local communities it will affect," he added.
