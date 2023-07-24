Colette Law: Man charged over Spalding churchyard murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in a churchyard in Lincolnshire.
The body of Colette Law, 26, from Greenock, was found in a tent in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church in Spalding on 17 July.
Lincolnshire Police said Paul Neilson, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with murder on Sunday night.
He remains in police custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Lincoln on Monday morning.
