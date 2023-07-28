Lincolnshire: Warning of potential fatal heroin after overdoses
Police have warned of potentially fatal heroin circulating in Lincolnshire after a number of overdoses.
Officers said a man, in his 40s, from Mablethorpe, had died and two further people overdosed earlier this week.
Lincolnshire Police said while the cause of the death had not been established they believe heroin had been taken in all cases.
The force said it was working to identify the source of the drugs involved.
It comes after police reported two deaths and a further six overdoses in the Lincoln area earlier this month.
Det Ch Insp Stephen Knubley said it was a "concerning picture" and said the force feared further overdoses and deaths.
He said: "At this stage, we aren't sure what is affecting the supply, but it may be that it is being cut with very harmful synthetic opioids because the drug is becoming increasingly short in supply as a result of overseas factors which have been widely reported on."
He said they wanted to take the drug off the streets, but needed the public to help identify where it was coming from.
"We do not want to see another person die," he said.
Det Ch Insp Knubley added the force was working with public health services and drug, alcohol and mental health charity, With You, who were issuing warnings to drug-users.
