Police officer on trial for slapping woman's bottom
- Published
A serving Lincolnshire police officer slapped a woman on the bottom after turning up at her home unannounced, a court has heard.
The offence is reported to have taken place on 12 September 2014, Nottingham Crown Court heard.
Zameer Hussain, 38, who denies a single charge of sexual assault, later tried to persuade the woman not to make a complaint, it is alleged.
Prosecutors said the defendant had abused his position of trust.
Opening the case, lawyer Henry James, prosecuting, told the jury Mr Hussain had visited the woman's house after speaking with her earlier on the same the day in his role as a police community support officer (PCSO), while attending an unrelated incident in a Lincolnshire park.
Cup of tea
On Monday, Mr James told the court the woman - who cannot be identified due to the nature of the allegation - had assumed he was there to discuss the earlier matter, but things became "a bit awkward" when he began talking about himself.
The woman then offered to make a cup of tea, and it was at this point the alleged offence is reported to have occurred.
"I went to switch the kettle on, and then he slapped me on the backside," she said.
Her reaction was to hit him in the chest - and tell him to get out of the house, the court heard.
She told the jury she felt "vulnerable and scared" and subsequently told a work colleague what had happened.
Eva Niculiu, defending, told the court the alleged slapping incident did not take place.
"I suggest he did not chat you up while he was duty," the barrister said.
"If he ever attended your home address, he certainly never slapped your bottom - or asked you not to report it," she added.
The trial continues.
Mr Hussain remains a serving police officer, on non-operational duties, Lincolnshire Police said.
