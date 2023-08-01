New rules for parking could be introduced in Lincolnshire towns
Drivers could be fined for parking in areas reserved for buses or electric cars in Lincolnshire towns.
South Kesteven Council also plans to introduce a four-hour parking limit at Stamford Leisure Centre.
A consultation has been launched to ask residents to have their say on the proposals and suggest any additions.
Council leader Richard Cleaver said the plans have been approved by councillors and he is "keen to hear what the people who use our parking areas think".
Under the proposals, drivers would be fined for parking in areas marked for buses at Grantham, Stamford and Bourne bus stations.
There would also be a "clampdown" on drivers using electric vehicle bays at the cars parks in Welham Street in Grantham, North Street in Stamford, Burghley Street in Bourne and Douglas Road in Market Deeping.
It would mean only electric vehicles that are using the chargers would be permitted to use the bays.
Drivers parking at Stamford Leisure Centre would be limited to a four-hour stay to make sure spaces are available for people using the facility, the council said.
Mr Cleaver said: "There are no changes to charges included in the proposals, and some of the changes are an update of procedures to bring South Kesteven District Council's regulations in line with revised national legislation."
The consultation closes on 21 August.
