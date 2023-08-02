Lincoln Castle visitors promised free ticket to return if it rains
- Published
Sightseers at Lincoln Castle who find that rain dampens their visit during the summer holidays will be given a free ticket to return on another day.
The castle's managers said they recognise the venue is "best enjoyed in good weather".
If it rains for more than an hour, then visitors can return for free before the end of October.
The Met Office has said unsettled weather will continue in the city throughout August.
Lincoln Castle site manager Keith Holland said: "While there is plenty to explore inside the Victorian Prison and Magna Carta Vault, we know that Lincoln Castle is best enjoyed in good weather.
"So, if rain stops you exploring the medieval wall walk, picnicking in the grounds, or greeting our dragons Lucy and Norman this summer, you can come back another day."
The scheme is named the Merryweather Promise after the longest-serving governor of the castle's Georgian gaol.
John Merryweather, who was governor from 1799 to 1830, was a keen gardener and astronomer and would have "taken a particular interest in the weather", a spokesperson said.
The offer to return applies to visitors who purchase a day ticket before 5 September.
