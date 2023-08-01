Bottom slap never happened accused Lincolnshire PC tells court
A Lincolnshire police constable accused of slapping a woman on the bottom told police he felt "insulted" by the allegation.
The offence is alleged to have occurred in September 2014 after Zameer Hussain, 38, turned up at the woman's home.
In a police interview, Mr Hussain said he had no recollection of ever meeting the woman.
He is on trial at Nottingham Crown Court and denies a single charge of sexual assault.
Opening the case on Monday, Henry James, prosecuting, told the jury Mr Hussain had visited the woman's house on the evening of the 12 September 2014.
Mr James said Mr Hussain had spoken with the woman earlier on the same day in his then role as a police community support officer (PCSO), while attending an unrelated incident in a Lincolnshire park.
The woman, who cannot be identified, then offered to make a cup of tea, and it was at this point the alleged offence was reported to have occurred.
Mr Hussain attended a voluntary interview in November 2021.
He told officers he had no recollection of meeting the woman in the park, or of visiting her home.
"It never happened," he said.
"I would never slap anyone's bottom - I have been to hundreds of houses [in my role with the police], and I find it insulting."
'Pack of lies'
The woman said she hit Mr Hussain in the chest after he slapped her bottom and told him to get out of the house, the court heard.
She told the jury his face changed and she felt "vulnerable and scared".
When asked by police if he was angry because the woman "didn't respond to your sexual advances", he replied: "No, it never happened."
"It's a pack of lies," he added.
The trial continues.
Mr Hussain remains a serving police officer, on non-operational duties, Lincolnshire Police said.
