Gainsborough teenager Oliwier Kaczmarowski died from drowning - inquest
- Published
A 15-year-old boy found in the River Trent in Gainsborough died from drowning, an inquest has heard.
Oliwier Kaczmarowski, 15, was last seen near Flood Road bridge in the town on 22 May and his body was discovered four days later.
His inquest in Lincoln was opened and adjourned, with a provisional date of 25 November set for a full hearing.
Coroner Paul Smith told the short hearing that "there remain extensive enquiries to be pursued".
Oliwier, who was born in Poland and lived in The Walk, Gainsborough, was confirmed dead on 26 May, the hearing heard.
A post-mortem examination concluded the teenager died from drowning.
Family and friends of Oliwier gathered on 4 June to decorate his home town in his favourite colour of green, with a minute's silence held in his honour.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.