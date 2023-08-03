Lincoln County Hospital inspected over children's medication error
Two incidents of children in a Lincolnshire hospital being given too much medication resulted in an unannounced inspection.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it visited Lincoln County Hospital in May over concerns about its children and young people's service.
It chose not to give the hospital a new rating, which remains "Good".
The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said it welcomed the report's findings.
The CQC said the inspection took place after it received information about a concern over the safety and quality of the service.
It said inspectors visited two wards and focused on questions relating to medicines.
They also spoke with the relative of one patient and 11 members of staff.
The CQC found systems and processes to prescribe and administer medicines safely were in place and that staff learned from incidents involving medicines to improve practice.
"Action was taken and lessons were learnt," the report said.
It also found the service had enough staff to care for children and young people and keep them safe.
'Honest information'
Following two incidents of children been given more medicine than they should have, inspectors said the trust had identified the need for more training and had delivered it.
Discussions had also been opened for staff to ask questions and "for the department to identify any lessons" that could be learned.
Inspectors said patient safety incidents were well managed, correctly recognised and reported.
"Managers investigated incidents and shared lessons learned with the whole team and the wider service," they added.
"When things went wrong, staff apologised and gave children, young people and their families honest information and suitable support."
Inspectors did find there was not enough equipment to support and meet the individual needs of children.
Prof Karen Dunderdale, director of nursing and deputy chief executive at ULHT, said: "The report found that we administer medicines safely, are well-staffed, learn from incidents to improve practice, but we do not have all the specialist equipment needed.
"We are in the process of making sure we have the extra specialist equipment needed."
She said she was pleased with the inspection which showed they provided the level of care "children and young people in Lincolnshire need and deserve."
