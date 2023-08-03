Lincolnshire police officer found not guilty of sexual assault
A police officer has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman nine years ago.
Zameer Hussain, 38, was alleged to have slapped the woman on the bottom after turning up at her home unannounced on 12 September 2014.
A police community support officer (PCSO) with Lincolnshire Police at the time, he was cleared following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
He had denied a single charge of sexual assault.
The court heard allegations Mr Hussain flirted with the woman and asked for her phone number while attending an unrelated police incident in a Lincolnshire park.
It was claimed he later turned up at her home and assaulted her as she went to make him a cup of tea.
His police notebook confirmed he was in the park, along with a number of other officers on the date in question, but later than had been claimed.
'Never happened'
According to his notebook, Mr Hussain had been writing up his statement about the earlier incident at the time it was alleged he visited the woman's home, which would have had to have been overseen by a senior officer.
Eva Niculiu, defending, told the court there was no evidence of her client accessing police computers to find out where the woman lived, or any evidence or record of him leaving the station at the time of the alleged offence.
Mr Hussain attended a voluntary police interview in November 2021.
"I would never slap anyone's bottom - I have been to hundreds of houses [in my role with the police], and I find it insulting," he told officers.
"It never happened."
Mr Hussain remains a serving police officer, on non-operational duties, Lincolnshire Police said.
The force would now complete its own internal misconduct procedures, a spokesperson added.
