Lincoln's old police station 'to be sold soon'
- Published
A former Lincoln police station dubbed the Ryvita building is expected to be sold "in the coming months", says the crime commissioner.
Constructed in 1973 to a design which resembles the popular rye bread, it closed in 2019 and police relocated to a new station in South Park.
Key worker flats, offices and student accommodation had previously been suggested as possible future uses.
Commissioner Marc Jones said sale funds would be re-invested in policing.
The landmark structure stands on a 1.13 acre (0.46 ha) site on the corner of West Parade and Beaumont Fee, and includes a car park.
It is being sold by informal tender with "best and final offers" submitted in February.
Mr Jones confirmed a potential sale was in its final stages, with a preferred bidder identified and contract negotiations under way.
"We hope a deal will be concluded in the coming months," Mr Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Any funds secured through the sale of the building will be re-invested in helping Lincolnshire Police to keep our communities safe."
Repurposing the building as affordable accommodation for key workers was mooted in 2020 as part of a project called The Hive which aimed to convert empty public buildings to deliver city living, digital learning and workspaces.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.