Geologists to speak at Theddlethorpe nuclear waste site sessions
- Published
Geologists and nuclear scientists will be speaking about nuclear waste disposal as part of a consultation.
A former gas terminal in Theddlethorpe, near Mablethorpe in Lincolnshire, was identified as a potential location for an underground disposal site.
Radioactive Waste Management (RWM), a government agency, is looking at the suitability of possible sites across the country.
The discussion sessions will take place at venues in Lincolnshire.
The events aim to give people an opportunity to find out what is involved in geological disposal and the process of finding a potential site for a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) in the area, according to the agency.
The GDF would see waste being stored under up to 1,000m of solid rock until its radioactivity had naturally decayed.
Jon Collins, interim chair of the Theddlethorpe GDF Community Partnership, said consultation events held earlier in the year "were well received, and it was good to see people chatting to industry experts about the topics that matter to them and asking questions."
He added: "We are continuing to hold these events to fulfil our commitment to allow everyone to take part in the conversation and find out more about a GDF."
The sessions will feature a model of what the GDF could look like as well as items including fuel rods, geological rock samples, maps and information boards.
The events take place on 4 August at Louth Town FC in Louth from 17:00 BST to 20:00, on 5 August at Mablethorpe Community Hall from 11:00 to 14:00, on 8 August at Gayton Le Marsh Village Hall from 17:00 to 20:00, on 9 August at Legbourne Village Hall from 17:00 to 20:00 and on 11 August at St Mary's Church Hall, Mablethorpe from 17:00 to 20:00.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.