Lincoln year-long roadworks project to begin
- Published
A year of roadworks to upgrade a junction in Lincolnshire are expected to begin later.
Bus routes affected by the scheme in Lincoln will be altered during the works and drivers have been warned to expect disruption.
A new junction is being created between Skellingthorpe Road and Birchwood Avenue as part of a new development.
Temporary traffic signals will be installed to keep traffic moving during the works, the council said.
The new junction will create access for the planned Western Growth Corridor, a project to build 3,200 homes, a shopping centre and a football stadium on land north of Skellingthope Road.
Construction work on the road is expected to start on 7 August and take 52 weeks, City of Lincoln Council said.
Access for pedestrians, residents and businesses will be maintained at all times, according to the authority.
Bus services 6, 9, 19 and X6 will be changed during the roadworks, Stagecoach East Midlands has said.
The number 6 route will run via Skellingthorpe Road between the city centre and Birchwood in both directions, but for travel across Birchwood passengers will need to change buses at the neighbourhood centre. The frequency of services will be increased to every 15 minutes.
The number 9 route will change to run via Doddington Road between the city centre and Doddington Park and Birchwood in both directions. For travel to Skellingthorpe Road, Hartsholme and Swanpool, passengers will need to change buses at the neighbourhood centre. Buses will run every 30 minutes.
Adjustments have been made to the timetable for the number 19 to accommodate the extra time it will take to get through the roadworks.
The X6 will be suspended between the Central Bus Station and Birchwood, with a replacement number 4 service running every 30 minutes between the bus station and the county hospital.
Councillor Naomi Tweddle, portfolio holder for inclusive economic growth at City of Lincoln Council, said: "We apologise for the inconvenience the works may cause, however putting this infrastructure in place now will greatly benefit residents, businesses and visitors in years to come."
Mark Burnett, director at Lindum Western Growth Corridor Ltd, said: "While we appreciate there will be some inevitable disruption, we are confident this work will benefit the city of Lincoln in the longer term."
