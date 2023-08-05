West Ashby: Murder charge after woman stabbed to death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman in her 70s was found with suspected knife wounds at a home.
Emergency services were called to reports of an altercation at Kirk Close, West Ashby, near Horncastle, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shaun Emmerson, 50, of Kirk Close, West Ashby has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Investigating officer, Det Insp Adrian Czajkowski, said: "The news of this murder... will come as a shock to the local community and I understand people may feel unsettled.
"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with our investigation."
Lincolnshire Police said the victim's family was being supported by specially trained officers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.