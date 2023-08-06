Lincolnshire: Two people killed in road crashes
- Published
Two people have died in separate road crashes in Lincolnshire.
A 29-year-old woman died on Friday evening in a collision between a car, in which she was a passenger, and a van on the B1225 at Market Stainton.
On Saturday, a 60-year-old man was killed when his car left the A15 at Waddington and hit a tree at about 05:40 BST.
Lincolnshire Police has appealed for anyone with information from either incident to contact them.
The Market Stainton collision involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van, travelling north towards Benniworth, and a blue Hyundai, travelling south towards Ranby, police said.
The second incident involved a Vauxhall Astra, thought to have been travelling south towards Sleaford, a spokesperson added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.