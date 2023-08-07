Woman who died in West Ashby suspected stabbing named
A woman who died after being found with suspected knife wounds at a home in Lincolnshire has been named by police.
Christine Emmerson, 71, was discovered at a property in Kirk Close, West Ashby, near Horncastle, on Thursday.
Shaun Emmerson, 50, of Kirk Close, has been charged with murder and was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday, Lincolnshire Police said.
Investigating officer Det Insp Adrian Czajkowski said Ms Emmerson's family were receiving specialist support.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
