Fight and burglary lead to cannabis find in Lincoln
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a fight and a burglary resulted in the discovery of hundreds of cannabis plants in Lincoln.
Police received reports of a fight and burglary at a unit on Crofton Close just before 03:30 BST on Monday.
Officers found the plants in various stages of growth at the property.
Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 20s, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and remain in custody.
Officers will remain at the scene until the investigation has been completed, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said.
Anyone with information that might assist the force's investigation is asked to get in touch.
