Boy, 8, killed in Kirton Lindsey road crash
An eight-year-old boy has died following a road crash near Kirton Lindsey in Lincolnshire.
Police said a grey Mercedes and a white Mitsubishi crashed on the B1398, at its junction with the B1205, at 13:15 BST on Monday.
Officers said the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Several other people sustained minor injuries.
Lincolnshire Police said the boy's family were being supported by specialist officers.
A spokesperson said: "We are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as we look to piece together what happened."
