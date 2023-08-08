Christine Emmerson murder accused appears in court
A man accused of murdering a 71-year-old woman at a house in Lincolnshire has appeared in court.
Christine Emmerson was found dead at the property in Kirk Close, West Ashby, near Horncastle, on Thursday. Police said she had been stabbed.
Shaun Emmerson, 50, of Kirk Close, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murder.
He was further remanded in custody and is due to enter a plea at the same court on 20 October.
A provisional trial date was set for 12 February 2024 and there was no application for bail.
