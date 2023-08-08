Jokey police social media posts must strike a balance, says commissioner
- Published
The Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner has defended the county force's use of jokey social media posts to engage with communities.
Marc Jones said it was "good news" if social posts helped solve crime, but that professionalism was also needed.
A video of police officers dancing at a Lincolnshire Pride event prompted public criticism.
Lincolnshire Police said it aimed to engage with communities but it was mindful of being respectful.
BBC Look North presenter Peter Levy asked Mr Jones if he was "proud or embarrassed" at jokey posts or "the police acting the fool and messing around with members of the public".
Mr Jones said: "We need a public face of policing that the public can relate to and so I think that's important, but at the same time we do need professionalism.
"There's a time and a place for levity I would say.
"I'm proud of how Lincolnshire Police generally conducts itself on behalf of the public."
Asked if it was appropriate to call a person who left a kitchen knife in Bunkers Hill, Lincoln, a "weapons-grade muppet", Mr Jones said: "It's not something that I would personally find amusing. Those kinds of comments, the chief constable needs to decide whether he feels are appropriate for his officers to use.
"But on behalf of the public I want to make sure they are treated fairly and with respect and with dignity, and obviously, that they ultimately catch criminals, so if this helps flush out people with information that can ultimately take a knife and a knife-wielding person off the street, then that's good news.
"But they will sometimes get these things wrong."
'Police are not robots'
On a video of police officers dancing the Macarena at Pride, Mr Jones said: "It's important the police police events and don't become the event.
"I think getting the balance right is very difficult and I do think the chief always reflects very carefully when he sees those kinds of things.
"If I get any feedback from the public I take it straight to the chief to make sure he understands the strength of feeling."
Lincolnshire Police said its posts were designed to create engagement between communities and the force but it was mindful of its responsibility to be respectful.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.