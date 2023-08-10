Man held over spate of thefts from caravans on Lincolnshire coast
A man has been arrested after a spate of thefts from caravans on the Lincolnshire coast.
Officers said a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after three caravans were targeted in Chapel St Leonards and Ingoldmells between the 8 and 9 August.
Cash, jewellery, clothing and food were stolen, Lincolnshire Police said.
The man has since been bailed with conditions not to enter any caravan or holiday park in the county.
Thefts were reported at the Golden Palm Resort and Eastview caravan site in Chapel St Leonards, and at the Promenade site in Ingoldmells.
They are believed to have occurred between 23:00 BST on Tuesday and 06:00 BST on Wednesday, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
It comes after police crime data showed that nearly 40% of residential break-ins between September 2022 and July 2023 in the East Lindsey area took place in caravans.
In February, four people were arrested in connection with burglaries at 36 caravans at Greenfield Caravan site in Skegness.
Officers said coastal caravan crime was a priority and they were using a number of new initiatives to tackle it, including drone technology.
