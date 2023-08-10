Gainsborough house fire treated as arson, say police
Police have launched an arson investigation after a house fire in Gainsborough.
Firefighters were called to the incident in Portland Terrace just after 07:00 BST on Thursday.
The road was closed and Lincolnshire Police advised people to avoid the area or seek alternative routes.
DS Rachael Sadowski confirmed no-one was inside and said: "Following our initial investigations, we are currently treating the fire as arson."
She added: "We are now appealing for anyone who has information, or witnessed any suspicious activity between 04:00 and 07:00 this morning to contact us."
