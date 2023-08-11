Jud Green jailed for 16 years for string of 'horrific' crimes in Lincoln
A man has been given a 16-year prison sentence for a string of sexual crimes and violent offences in Lincoln.
Jud Green was found guilty of several offences, including two rapes, sexual assault, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
Green, 34, was also given an extended period of six years on licence under supervision upon his release.
Det Insp Lee Nixon described Green's crimes as "horrific".
Police said Green, of no fixed address, had been arrested after a woman came forward in December 2022 to say he had physically and sexually assaulted her and raped her.
While Green was on bail, a second woman reported Green had assaulted her and broken her jaw.
As a result, he was arrested again before being charged and remanded into custody.
'Never shown remorse'
Following his trial, Green was found guilty of two rapes, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sexual assault, witness intimidation, false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He had denied those charges, but he admitted criminal damage and intentional strangulation.
After Green's sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, Det Insp Nixon, from Lincolnshire Police, said: "Jud Green has been brought to justice after carrying out these horrific crimes.
"He has never shown remorse for the harm he caused to the victims.
"I want to pay tribute to the bravery of the victims coming forward to report these crimes, and whose evidence was absolutely vital in securing this outcome."
Green's victims had "shown incredible courage", Det Insp Nixon added.
