Man's body found near Skegness supermarket
- Published
A man's body has been found near a supermarket in Skegness, police have said.
Officers received a call at 21:49 BST on Friday to say a body had been found near a Tesco store on Richmond Drive.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is being treated as unexplained.
A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and "will be questioned in due course", a police spokesperson said.
They added that a police presence would remain at the scene.
Police also appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.