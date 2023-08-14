Kyra King: Parents of baby mauled by dog sentenced
- Published
The parents of a three-month-old girl who was killed by a husky while the family were exercising dogs have been given suspended jail sentences.
Kyra King was attacked on 6 March 2022 near Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire as her parents exercised 19 dogs in woods.
Her father Vince King, 55, and mother Karen Alcock, 42, admitted being in charge of an out-of-control dog.
The judge at Lincoln Crown Court said: "I have no doubt both of you wish every day you could wind the clock back."
King, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire, was given a 10-month sentence, suspended for two years, and 100 hours of unpaid work.
Alcock was sentenced to eight months, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work at the hearing on Monday.
The court heard both were experienced dog owners and social services had previously raised no concerns about the animals being around the baby.
On 6 March 2022 the couple were exercising King's huskies at Ostler's Plantation at about 23:30 GMT, the court was told.
King and Alcock were giving some of the dogs a drink in their van before putting them back into their cages.
Kyra was asleep in her pram next to the open passenger door of the van.
The court heard that one of the dogs, a female called Blizzard, jumped into the front of the van and out of the passenger door and mauled the child.
Both parents tried to resuscitate their daughter but she was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering "massive injuries," the court heard.
'Tragic conjunction of circumstances'
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said the couple's attempts to save their child would "undoubtedly haunt them for eternity".
She said Kyra was a "very much wanted and loved baby" and that the couple had put plans in place to keep their daughter and the dogs apart.
The judge questioned whether the attack could have been "reasonably foreseen" and said it was the result of a "tragic conjunction of circumstances".
King and Alcock were not disqualified from keeping dogs, but an order was made for the destruction of the dog.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.