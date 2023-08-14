Butlin's Skegness: Suspected norovirus sweeps resort
- Published
Families are complaining their Butlin's holidays have been ruined by a suspected norovirus in Skegness.
Guest Sarah O'Reilly said 10 out of a 12-strong party of holidaymakers were left vomiting after spending last week at the Lincolnshire resort.
Butlin's said it was aware of a "small number of sickness incidents" and had since ordered enhanced cleaning.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it was working with the company to prevent the spread of infection.
The resort has remained open throughout, a Butlin's spokesman said.
In a statement, Butlin's said: "We have a small number of sickness incidents reported on resort. In line with our strict hygiene and cleaning standards, to keep our guests and team healthy, we have introduced a few enhanced service measures to ensure everyone can enjoy their stay."
Ms O'Reilly said her 12-year-old son became unwell midway through her family's five-day break.
She said: "We'd already heard that there had been sickness through other people's social media but didn't realise to what extent.
"By the early hours of Wednesday morning and into the afternoon, my son had been violently sick on three occasions. He also had diarrhoea, temperature and muscle aches."
Ms O'Reilly said she rang Butlin's customer services team, and an employee was sent to clean the family's bathroom.
Others then started feeling sick as the week went on, explained Ms O'Reilly.
Ms O'Reilly said she had heard rumours of a norovirus outbreak.
"Butlin's workers were wearing face masks by Thursday," she said. "There were no signs to say anything was happening. Ten out of a party of 12 have been vomiting. It's completely ruined the short break we have saved up for for so long."
Beckie Sanderson was at the resort with her partner and her 10-year-old daughter last week.
Ms Sanderson, from Northampton, said: "On Tuesday, my partner saw a lifeguard watching over sick in the pool. Everyone had been ordered out.
"On Wednesday morning, my daughter didn't want to eat anything and was then sick three times."
Ms Sanderson suffered diarrhoea that night, with her partner also developing symptoms early the next day.
She added: "It was my birthday while we were away. It completely messed up our plans."
'Consistent with norovirus'
Butlin's provided further details on Monday of its enhanced cleaning measures, including assisted service in its buffet restaurants and more regular cleaning around the resort. Sanitiser stations have also been installed.
UKHSA said it had been informed of a suspected norovirus outbreak at the resort.
An agency spokeswoman said its own public health specialists, along with East Lindsey District Council, were working with Butlin's management "to respond to reports of illness and prevent further spread of infection".
The investigation does not indicate food as a source, she said.
While the cause of the illness is not confirmed, the spokeswoman said reported symptoms were "consistent with norovirus".
Anyone with diarrhoea and vomiting illness should self-isolate and not handle or prepare food for other people until they have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours, officials recommended.
Patients should avoid visiting GP surgeries and hospitals but instead call NHS 111 or talk to their doctor by phone if they are concerned.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.