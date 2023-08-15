Bourne crash: Mini driver sought after man dies
- Published
Police are asking a Mini driver who may have witnessed a fatal crash near a Lincolnshire village to come forward.
A 50-year-old man died after the crash on the A6121 between Bourne and Toft, at around 19:15 BST on 21 July.
A black Nissan Qashqai, a white BMW X1 and a grey Ford Focus were involved in the crash, Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers have appealed for the driver of a Mini with tinted windows to get in touch. A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and bailed.
Police said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for members of the public with dashcam footage to come forward.
