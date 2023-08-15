RAF Scampton developer criticises government 'non-communication'
Developers wanting to transform a former RAF base earmarked to house asylum seekers have criticised the government for its "non-communication".
The Home Office intends to house up to 2,000 people at RAF Scampton, with the first 50 due to arrive in the autumn.
Scampton Holdings Limited said uncertainty over government timescales for the site was a big concern for its planned multi-million pound investment.
The Home Office said its plans would "be under constant review".
In March, West Lindsey District Council, which is legally fighting the Home Office's plans, had agreed a £300m deal with Scampton Holdings Limited to revive the site as a business, aerospace and heritage centre.
But the Telegraph reported earlier this week that an internal Home Office document stated the government was planning to use the site - and a former RAF base at Wethersfield in Essex - for asylum seekers for between three to five years.
'Shocking non-communication'
Peter Hewitt, chairman of Scampton Holdings Limited, said he feared lack of clarity from the government regarding the timescales involved in its plans for the Lincolnshire site meant potential businesses and investors would be "walking away, looking for somewhere else to go".
"It's impossible to plan, to run a business, to know what we're dealing with. We've got a number of businesses looking to come work and base themselves at Scampton," he said.
"The way this whole process is being conducted has been absolutely shocking. It's been an appalling example of government at its worst, frankly.
"It is just shocking, the non-communication," Mr Hewitt added.
In a statement, a Home Office spokesperson said: "The temporary use of the site will be under constant review as we work towards more sustainable accommodation options for asylum and improving flow through the system."
The Home Office's plans for the former RAF Scampton site, which was the home of the Second World War Dambusters squadron and later the Red Arrows, is currently under judicial review.
In a recent post on Facebook, Scampton Parish Council said the Home Office had now taken full control of the ex-RAF station from the Defence Infrastructure Organisation.
"This will allow the Home Office to conduct the Intrusive Surveys on the 14 buildings that they intend to use for asylum seeker accommodation and support," the council said.
"The Home Office have also stated that they will start, in the next few weeks, to deliver the equipment necessary to develop the site in preparation for the arrival of the asylum seekers."
