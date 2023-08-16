Boston department store closing for good months after grand reopening
A department store in Boston is closing down after a last-ditch attempt to revive the business failed.
Rebos initially shut on 1 April, but had a grand reopening three weeks later with reduced prices, updated decor and a new children's play area.
But as the economy "did not improve", the shop will permanently close within the next four to six weeks.
Owner Serkan Arslan said: "Buildings are material but when you build an amazing team, it's very hard."
Mr Arslan opened Rebos in October 2021 and had invested "significant cash" in the venture, he said.
The shop was forced to close in April due to soaring costs - energy bills were £30,000 a month - but after "huge support from the town and local authorities" Mr Arslan wanted to give Rebos another shot at success.
He told the BBC: "Despite that, it did not rescue the business.
"There are less people in the town, energy prices are going up again and there is the cost of living crisis, of course.
"It's been very hard to tell our amazing team they are losing their jobs, it's in the double figures.
"I've tried every angle to save Rebos but it's down to so many external factors."
'Everything hit at once'
Rebos replaced department store Oldrids, which had traded in Boston since 1804 but closed in 2020 due to a lack of footfall and the impact of the Covid pandemic.
Mr Arslan said: "I love the town and the people of Boston but we've been unlucky, everything hit at once.
"It's very sad. Rebos is at the heart of Boston and the most important property in the town.
"I tried to keep it open even though I was not making money."
Rebos will start a closing down sale from 17 August and Mr Arslan confirmed that the play area, restaurant and cafe would remain open.
He hopes to rent out the remaining space to offices and small businesses.
