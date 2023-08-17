Rise in suspected poisoning cases at Lincoln karting track
The number of people attending hospital with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after visiting an indoor go-kart track has risen, officials say.
It follows an incident at Gridline Racing in Lincoln on Tuesday evening where adults and children reported feeling unwell.
At the time, Lincolnshire Police said up to 33 people may have been affected.
On Thursday, NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said the number had risen to 56.
"As of this morning, a total of 56 patients attended ULHT (United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust) sites with symptoms of 'carbon monoxide poisoning' in relation to this incident," a spokesperson said.
"One patient remains in hospital," they added.
The NHS in Lincolnshire said "multiple agencies" were working together to ensure support for all those affected, with anyone experiencing headaches, dizziness and nausea following their visit to the centre urged to seek medical advice.
Clair Raybould, from NHS Lincolnshire ICB, added: "We would also like to reassure the public that, unless they have been to the centre on 15 August specifically, and are also experiencing symptoms, they do not need to act."
A joint investigation into the incident was under way, according to Lincolnshire Police.
In a statement, Gridline said: "We are extremely sorry to all those affected. All of us at Gridline are incredibly upset by the news and would like to assure you all that we will update again once we understand the situation and the investigation is complete.
"As this is an ongoing incident and a full investigation is ongoing, where we continue to work with Lincolnshire Police and other relevant organisations, we are unable to comment further at this time."
Adam Colbourne, from Swinderby, told the BBC he was treated in hospital along with his son, Henry, after attending a "super pole" event at the circuit.
"Everyone was feeling a bit sick and then Henry came upstairs after his last session and said he felt dizzy," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
"Next thing I knew, he was on the floor and everyone is rushing about trying to get him help.
"It was one of the scariest things of my life."
