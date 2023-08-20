East Lindsey: Energy advice bus project wins funding
Government funding of £660,000 has been awarded to a Lincolnshire council to help tackle fuel poverty.
East Lindsey Council intends to use it to purchase an electric energy bus and recruit four home energy advice officers.
The bus and staff will offer door-step support on energy efficiency tor rural communities.
The council said it will target residents who may struggle to access help and support.
The authority will receive £662,154.24 through the Local Energy Advice Demonstrator competition, which is funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.
Graham Marsh, portfolio holder for Carbon Reduction at the council, said it was a "fantastic sum of money".
"This two-year funding will now help us reach those people who may not know where to start in applying for grant funding or may find it harder to access information due to issues around digital and social exclusion."
Across England 36 projects have been awarded funding and the government said it wanted everyone to get expert advice on how to make their homes more energy efficient.
Amanda Solloway, minister for Energy Consumers and Affordability, said: "These innovative projects will bring that expertise right to people's doorsteps, quite literally in some cases, ensuring people are given the best advice on how to save money on their bills and heat their homes for less without needing to search for it."
