Three arrested after 'cloned' car in Lincoln fails to stop for police
- Published
Three men have been arrested after the occupants of a suspected "cloned" car failed to stop for officers on the A46 in Lincoln.
Officers twice had to abandon the pursuit early on Monday morning after it became "too dangerous" to continue, according to Lincolnshire Police.
The pursuit continued into Grantham, before the vehicle stopped and a group of men got out, the force said.
The arrested men remain in custody, officers added.
