Lincoln homeowners' damage fears over seeping spring water
Water from what is thought to be a natural spring is seeping into homes in Lincoln and causing damage, local residents have said.
People living on Hillside, as well as roads branching off Monks Road, have been complaining of leaks since 2019.
Some residents have placed sandbags on lowered kerbs to stop the water.
Matthew Harrison, from Lincolnshire County Council, said because the water came from a natural spring, "dealing with it will likely be very complex".
Homeowner Jean King said she was the first on her street to spot a problem when water began leaking from the entrance to her path in 2019.
The problem had since visibly spread along her front wall towards her neighbour's property, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ms King said she had tried to clear the algae in the water, but "it just fills up again with slime".
"When we've had the cold weather, it's just so dangerous. Brushing things anyway becomes a strain," she added.
Ms King said she believed the water was damaging her property.
"It's eroding that wall all the time and you don't know what's happening underneath. Plus you don't know where the water's coming from under the foundations of your house.
"If this wall collapses, that's frightening really."
Howard Tubb-Johnson said he had installed a pump in his garden which he operated non-stop.
His garden began noticeably flooding on 4 August this year, he said.
"I've been here since 1997 and it's never been like this. There's never been a bog, never been a problem.
"The main concern is that we can't get the kids or grandkids out to play."
Nick Ra Dev, also affected by the issue, said water had gathered under the bedroom window of his bungalow.
Earlier this year, the sewage pipe on his property collapsed and a replacement cost him £2,000, he said.
"I'm thinking the house might collapse. I'm really worried."
Matthew Harrison, Lincolnshire County Council's flood and water manager, said underground structures and "the geology at this location" added to the complexity of the problem, with the possibility of groundwater rising somewhere else.
"We are currently working with partners to better understand the groundwater situation in this area and look at what, if anything, can be done."
Mr Harrison said groundwater was "one of the least understood flooding issues in the country".
He added its new government-funded Project Groundwater aimed to "better understand the mechanisms involved with groundwater flooding across greater Lincolnshire".
An Anglian Water spokesperson confirmed the leak was not associated with its network.
