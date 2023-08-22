Boston parks get £150,000 new play equipment
- Published
New play equipment costing £150,000 has been installed in parks across Boston.
Woodville Road Park has a new pirate boat, which replaces one which was destroyed in a fire in September 2022.
The town's Central Park gets new surfaced areas, picnic benches and tables as well as play equipment, while Garfit's Lane Park had two concrete table tennis tables installed.
St Johns Park features a new large three-piece pirate ship complete with climbing net.
Boston councillor Andy Izard said: "These additional pieces of modern play equipment was chosen taking into account what is missing for our local children and families and adding to the facilities alongside the already popular Multi-Use Games Areas (MUGA), Skate Parks, basketball areas and much more and designed to be inclusive for all.
"It is wonderful to see these well used parks get upgrades and already are being enjoyed by families from across the borough as well as visitors to our town."
Funding came from Boston Town Area Committee, Boston Borough Council, Boston Big Local and the charity Local Hope.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.