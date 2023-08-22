Kids' DIY bike trail in Scotter must be taken down - council
A DIY mountain bike trail built by a group of young riders in a Lincolnshire village is set to be bulldozed over safety concerns.
Unofficial routes featuring gap jumps had been created in Parson's Wood in Scotter, near Gainsborough.
The parish council said it was advised by its insurers to remove any deep holes and ramps after complaints.
The mum of one of the children behind the trail said: "This is for all the kids in the village. It's really sad."
Emma Lindley, mother of Ben, added: "They've had hours of fun, and more importantly they have been out being active."
Meanwhile, Carl Kelsey, whose grandson helped to build the trail, described the situation as "very sad".
"The council has just stopped the children's enjoyment altogether because they say, with no authority, that it is dangerous," he said.
"The bulldozers are coming in and they are going to flatten it."
In a statement, Scotter Parish Council said it had received complaints about the safety of the trail.
It added that no permission was given or sought for any kind of excavation at the site.
Its insurers had advised that any deep holes or ramps must be removed, the council said.
Local residents and young people said they hoped they could work with the council in the future to build an alternative trail.
