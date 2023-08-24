Boston travellers move on from illegal town centre camp
Travellers have moved on from an illegal encampment in Boston following reports of anti-social behaviour.
A 48-hour dispersal notice was issued by police on Tuesday after reports of harassment and verbal abuse linked to the camp in a town centre car park.
Boston's market was cancelled on Wednesday and pubs shut due to what one witness called "complete chaos".
The inhabitants of the camp left the site on Thursday morning after police and the council served legal notice.
It came after a number of caravans and motorhomes were spotted in the Tunnard Street car park earlier this week.
The reported disruption, which witnesses said involved about 70 people, had also led some businesses to take the decision to close or reduce opening hours.
JD Wetherspoon said its Moon Under Water pub closed at 16:15 BST on Tuesday "after a large influx of people into the town".
Meanwhile, Lizzie Burvill, who owns and runs an escape rooms attraction in Pescod Square, said she had witnessed disorder on Tuesday night.
"It was just anti-social behaviour and complete chaos," she said.
Boston Borough Council leader Anne Dorrian said on Wednesday that she was "furious our town's businesses, our market and our residents have been affected in this way".
A dispersal order remains in place until around 19:00 BST on Thursday.
