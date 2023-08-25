Lincoln Steampunk festival returns to city streets
- Published
More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the Lincoln Steampunk Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Thought to be the largest of its kind in the world the four-day event, which begins on Friday, attracts people to the city from across the globe.
Steampunk is often described as a blend of Victoriana and science fiction.
Chair of the Victorian Steampunk Society John Naylor said while "difficult to define" it was a "creative and imaginative" community.
Events taking place across the weekend include performances, music, talks, exhibitions, arts and craft stalls and the "Grand Promenade", giving people the chance to show off their costumes.
In a 2022 interview Mr Naylor, also known as Major Thadeus Tinker, said: "Steampunk started as a label for a science fiction genre but it is now a label or signpost to a community.
"This is a community which has its own fashions, music and tastes and enjoys socialising, often dressing in distinctive Steampunk fashions.
"Steampunks often make or modify everyday objects to fit a Neo-Victorian aesthetic. This could be making a wood and brass cabinet for your PC or a mock raygun suitable for an adventure with Jules Verne."
The Lincoln Steampunk Festival has been running since 2009 and Mr Naylor claimed it brought "millions of pounds" into the city's economy.
Events will take place in a variety of venues, including the cathedral, castle and Lawns area.
"We're run entirely by volunteers and we receive no financial support at all, no grant funding, nothing," Mr Naylor added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk