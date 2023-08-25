Popeye the blind Mablethorpe seal dies 27 years after beach rescue
A "gentle giant" blind grey seal which was found washed up on a beach 27 years ago has died, its rescuers have said.
Chloe Drew, co-owner of Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary & Wildlife Centre, where the seal, known as Popeye, had been cared for since 1996, said his death was "a punch to the heart".
Staff at the centre were "absolutely devastated", Ms Drew added.
Popeye had shared a pool at the centre for years with companion Nooky and they had "grown up together", she said.
Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Ms Drew said: "Staff, previous members of staff and visitors loved him.
"We have people who come back year after year just to see Nooky and Popeye."
He had come to the sanctuary as a young pup, said Ms Drew, who has chalked up 17 years looking after the animals at the sanctuary.
"Popeye had a really bad eye infection when he came in, which resulted in him being blind, sadly," Ms Drew said.
"He stayed here for the entire 27 years of his life because he couldn't be released back into the wild."
Popeye's death was "completely unexpected. He had not been out of sorts or showing any signs of being ill," she said.
"To be honest, we're all in a bit of shock."
Seals could often "live to 40 or beyond" in captivity, Ms Drew added.
