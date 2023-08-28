Grantham water pipe replacement work due to begin
A £600,000 scheme to upgrade over a mile (2km) of water pipes along the A52 in Grantham is due to begin later.
Severn Trent said the work would help improve water quality and ensure the network was more resilient.
The company said the A52 would remain open to traffic during the improvements, but warned some lanes would be narrowed to enable the work to be carried out.
The scheme is due to be completed by the end of October.
Severn Trent said the project was part of more than £20m being invested in the area to improve the water network.
Community communications officer Rebecca Ball said their teams would be working hard to complete the upgrade as quickly as possible.
"By proactively upgrading our network, we're able to replace aging pipes which are more prone to things like leaks and bursts and ensure a more secure water supply for our customers," she added
