No arrests made over Boston illegal encampment
- Published
No arrests were made during an illegal encampment in Boston town centre, Lincolnshire Police said.
A number of reports were made of anti-social behaviour, including harassment and verbal abuse, linked to the camp.
The town's market was cancelled on Wednesday and pubs shut due to what one witness called "complete chaos".
Supt Pat Coates described the behaviour of the travellers as "totally unacceptable".
"We did put a dispersal order in place and we took police action as quickly as we could under the powers we have to remove them from Boston," he said.
He said they were reviewing incidents and would launch prosecutions if there was any evidence of crimes having been committed.
Boston Council leader Anne Dorrian said she was "furious that our town's businesses, our market and our residents have been affected in this way".
The disruption, which witnesses said involved about 70 people, also led some businesses to close or reduce opening hours.
The group has now left the county, Supt Coates said.
