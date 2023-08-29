Whaplode Drove: Man in court over house fire death
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found dead following a house fire in Lincolnshire.
The body of Vincent Markham, 52, was found inside the property in Farrow Road, in Whaplode Drove, near Spalding, on 7 August last year.
Samuel Church, 36, of Acacia Avenue, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday charged with his murder.
He was remanded back into custody and Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case until Thursday.
A further hearing is due to take place at Warwick Crown Court on 19 October.
