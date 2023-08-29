Police release CCTV after Ingoldmells bar assault
CCTV images of two men have been released by police following a serious assault near Skegness.
Lincolnshire Police said it was investigating an assault at Bibbys Bar, Ingoldmells at about 18:50 BST on 15 August in which a man was knocked unconscious.
It is believed the men pictured may hold information that could assist the investigation, the force said.
Anyone who recognises either if them is asked to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said the victim suffered serious injuries in the attack, and was still receiving treatment.
