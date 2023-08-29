Tributes paid to South Kesteven councillor and A&E campaigner
- Published
Tributes have been paid to Lincolnshire councillor and hospital campaigner Ray Wootten, who has died aged 71.
The Conservative councillor and former chairman of South Kesteven District Council died at the weekend.
Mr Wootten campaigned against changes to Grantham Hospital which saw the A&E department converted into an urgent treatment centre.
Fellow Conservative councillor Ben Green said: "He was a local titan who led a remarkable life."
Mr Wootten represented the Grantham St Wulfram's ward, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Conservative former council leader Kelham Cooke said: "Ray was an exemplar to all of us in public service, from working in the RAF, as a senior police officer and later in local government."
Independent councillor Charmaine Morgan added: "When SOS Grantham Hospital handed in our petition of over 80,000 signatures opposing the downgrade of our A&E to 10 Downing Street, Ray and Linda came too... Ray's commitment to our hospital campaign will be sorely missed."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.