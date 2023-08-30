Robinson's of Horncastle store to close after 93 years
A family-run electricals store is closing its doors for the final time after more than 90 years.
Robinson's of Horncastle has been trading in the Lincolnshire market town since 1930.
Andy Robinson, 69, said it was with "great sadness" that he and his wife were announcing their retirement and the closure of the shop.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers and friends over the years," he added.
Mr Robinson told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "It's been a photographer's shop that my granddad started, a radio shop and then televisions.
"We've still got the original television we first rented out in the 1950s.
"I daren't plug it in, but I dare say it would work."
Mr Robinson said one of his fondest memories was revamping the store while his father was on holiday.
"We took out a 2ft brick wall and six girders in the ceiling and we did it all in about a week and a half," he said.
Mr Robinson also recalled being asked to stop using the tagline "No 1 in the High Street" - even though it was factually accurate as the shop's address was 1 High Street.
"I was told I couldn't use it, but I can because we are," he added.
Despite it being hard work, Mr Robinson said he had really enjoyed his time at the store - but was now ready for a break, adding: "I'm probably going to have a holiday as soon as this lot gets sorted out."
