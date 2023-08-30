Four seriously hurt in Lincoln bypass crash between HGV and ambulance
- Published
Four people have been seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry and an ambulance responding to an emergency call, police have said.
The vehicles collided on the Lincoln Eastern bypass shortly after 05:00 BST, Lincolnshire Police said.
The ambulance was travelling southbound on blue lights and the HGV was travelling north, the force added.
Anyone with information, or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, is asked to get in touch.
Emergency services have been on scene since the incident between the Wragby Road roundabout and the Greetwell Road roundabout was reported at 05:07 BST, and the road remained closed, a police spokesperson said.
Four people were taken to hospital with injuries described as "serious", the spokesperson added.
