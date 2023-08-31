East Heckington: Long diversion planned during major road repairs
- Published
Some motorists will be sent on a 22-mile (37km) diversion during repairs to a busy road junction in Lincolnshire.
The road surface of the A17/B1395 Side Bar Lane junction in East Heckington has broken down, officials said.
Reconstruction work at the junction is due to start on Monday 11 September and last up to three weeks.
Karen Cassar, from Lincolnshire County Council, said a longer-than-usual diversion was needed due to the need to "substitute like-for-like roads".
Ms Cassar, the authority's assistant director for highways, said: "Like any major roadworks, there will be some disruption to people who use the road.
"But we've planned the works to take place overnight so that people using the A17 in the day aren't affected."
She said HGVs could not be diverted to C roads because it would mean "having these large vehicles passing through local villages late at night".
The road will be closed between 19:00 and 06:00 BST on weekdays and Lincolnshire County Council has devised two diversion routes for motorists to take.
Motorists approaching the junction from the B1395 will be diverted via the A153, a distance of about 12 miles (20km).
Drivers heading towards the junction from the A17 will need to take the A15 and A52, a distance of about 22 miles (37km).
"That's why we encourage anyone planning to pass through this junction overnight to leave additional time until we're finished on site in early October," said Ms Cassar.
Heckington county councillor, Andrew Key, said: "Once finished, the junction will be good as new - making it safer and more comfortable for all road users.
Faded road markings on the A17 between Swineshead Bridge and Heckington will also be repainted as part of the scheme.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.