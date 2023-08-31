Man, 58, charged after Lincoln poppy wreaths dumped in river
A man has been charged with criminal damage after more than 20 poppy wreaths were dumped into a Lincolnshire river.
The wreaths were taken from the war memorial in Lincoln city centre on 15 August and thrown from High Bridge into the River Witham, police said.
Council staff found the wreaths downstream and cleaned them up before returning them to the memorial.
A 58-year-old man was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court later, according to Lincolnshire Police.
He had also been charged with a number of other offences, the force said.
Those included criminal damage to Birchwood police station on 25 August and a racially aggravated public order offence on 29 August.
