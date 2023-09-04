Ingoldmells dog walker appeal after pedestrian killed in crash
Police investigating a road crash that killed a pedestrian in Lincolnshire say they are looking for a dog walker who may be able to help in their inquiry.
The man, who was in his 60s and from Nottinghamshire, was hit by a car near Hardy's Animal Farm in Ingoldmells on 12 August, Lincolnshire Police said.
He was crossing Anchor Lane after midday when he was fatally struck.
Officers said they were keen to speak to a person who may have been walking two dogs - one large and one small.
The individual is believed to have been walking along Anchor Lane between 12:15 BST and 12:30, a spokesperson said.
The force also appealed for further witnesses to come forward, especially those who "might have seen the incident, or a blue Mercedes-Benz E350 in the time leading up to the collision".
